Brandon Shane Hughett, Roane County

Brandon Shane Hughett, 47, of Roane County, TN, passed away unexpectedly on February 25th, 2024. Born in Chattanooga, TN, on October 24th, 1976, to Charles and Dollie Louise Hughett, Brandon was a man known for his generous spirit and love for nature.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, and both sets of grandparents.

He leaves behind his father, Charles Hughett; sisters, Crystal Hughett (Elmer Steelman) and Sonia Cox (Jeff Cox); children, Austin Draper (Darcey Forrester), Braden Boles (Amanda Boles), Samuel Brown (Sunshine Brown), Sincere Buckholtz (Brandy Buckholtz), Javen Gilmore (Kristen Gilmore), and Kyson Hughett (Tina Kilby); nephews, Tyler Shubert (Kayley Beecham), Dillan Hughett (Kayleigh Snyder), Bradley Harmon, and Alex Harmon (Allyson Thomas); great-nephews, Luke Shubert and M.J. Harmon; and his best friend, Amanda McClean.

Brandon’s life was a testament to resilience and kindness. He was always ready to lend a hand to those in need and cherished his time outdoors, walking in the woods and staying close to nature. His beloved four-legged companions, Nike and Sadie, were a constant source of joy and companionship. His wise counsel and big-hearted nature touched many lives, and his absence leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him. Brandon’s final resting place will be beside his grandfather in Crab Orchard Cemetery, Crab Orchard, TN.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of Brandon Shane Hughett and celebrate the legacy of love and friendship he leaves behind. Service Details: A graveside service will be held at Crab Orchard Cemetery. The date and time will be announced to family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evans Mortuary to help the family pay for his final expenses.

Please share your memories and condolences at Evan’s Mortuary, Rockwood, TN “May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...