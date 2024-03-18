Billy Joe (Bill) Davis, Deer Lodge

Mr. Billy Joe (Bill) Davis, age 85 of Deer Lodge, TN went to meet our Lord and Savior on Friday morning, March 15, 2024, with his loving family by his side. Bill was saved at an early age at the Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg. He and his family later attended the Pleasant Green Church of the Nazarene on Twin Bridge Road in Deer Lodge. Bill was born on September 27, 1938, in the Frankfort Community of Morgan County. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching old western movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil N. and Nancy Ruth Henry Davis, his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Ann Howard Henry, Charles and Amanda Potter Davis. Grandson Joshua Allen Davis and great-granddaughter Addison Lea Davis. Sisters Lola Scarbro, Dixie Hall, and husband Edsell. Brother Jr. Davis and wife Jo, and nephew Allen Lynn Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Portia Mae Davis, who cared for him faithfully and lovingly during his illness. Son, Chris Davis and wife Lora of Petros, daughter, Paula Stewart and husband Tommy of Crossville. Grandchildren, Stephen Redmon and wife Brittany of Wartburg and Kristy Davis of Wartburg. Great Grandchildren, Elijah Ruppe, Emma, Ella, and Ethan Redmon, Lilly, Morgan Davis and fiancee Trenton Mitchell, Connor Pappas and Nariyah Davis of Wartburg, Kile, and Noah Davis along with their mother Ashley Davis of Glades Community, Sister-in-law, Wanda Adkins of Deer Lodge. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives, all of whom he enjoyed and dearly loved, along with a team of nurses and caregivers.

Bill worked at Brushy Mountain Penitentiary, Petros, TN, Morgan County Ambulance Service. Bill retired in 2003 from Wachenhut Services after twenty-five years of service at K-25 plant in Oak Ridge, TN as a Security Inspector.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Bro. Bill Durham officiating, interment will follow at Pleasant Green Cemetery on Twin Bridge Road, Deer Lodge, TN. Pallbearers will be Stephen Redmon, Elijah Ruppe, Roger Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Nathaniel Armes, and Fred HamiltonSchubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy Joe (Bill) Davis.

