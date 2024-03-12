Bill to End Tennessee Grocery Tax Advances in General Assembly

Tennessee is one step closer to potentially ending its grocery tax as the bill advances. The bill that would end Tennessee’s grocery tax passed the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Revenue Subcommittee on Tuesday with a negative recommendation. A negative recommendation doesn’t guarantee the bill won’t pass through the Senate; However, it does make it less likely.

The bill, HB 2043/SB 1934, would prohibit state and local governments from taxing groceries. Sponsors of the bill Representative Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) and Senator Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) have successfully advanced their legislation to eliminate Tennessee’s grocery tax.

The bill passed out of the House Government Operations Committee on Monday and will advance to the House Finance Subcommittee. Next, it will be presented in the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Revenue Subcommittee.

