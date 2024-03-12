Bill to End Tennessee Grocery Tax Advances in General Assembly

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 11 Views

Tennessee is one step closer to potentially ending its grocery tax as the bill advances. The bill that would end Tennessee’s grocery tax passed the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Revenue Subcommittee on Tuesday with a negative recommendation. A negative recommendation doesn’t guarantee the bill won’t pass through the Senate; However, it does make it less likely.

The bill, HB 2043/SB 1934, would prohibit state and local governments from taxing groceries. Sponsors of the bill Representative Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) and Senator Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) have successfully advanced their legislation to eliminate Tennessee’s grocery tax.

The bill passed out of the House Government Operations Committee on Monday and will advance to the House Finance Subcommittee. Next, it will be presented in the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Revenue Subcommittee.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Aikens Convicted of First-Degree Murder

Court officials say 39-year-old Joshua Aikens was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for his role …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.