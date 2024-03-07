Betty L Logan, 95, Oak Ridge

Betty L Logan, age 95, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on March 4, 2024.

Betty was born on October 10, 1928, in Wadsworth, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Loanna James Friedt. She graduated from Wadsworth Central High School and St. Luke’s Methodist School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. During her lifetime, she practiced her profession as a registered nurse in Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, New York, and Tennessee.

Betty met the love of her life, Merle Logan, in Santa Monica, California, and they were married there on May 12, 1951. Merle’s employment transfers during their marriage involved residences for their growing family in California, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and New York. The couple enjoyed retirement in Columbia, TN, beginning in 1985.

Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbia and the Maury County Republican Party. In the 1960s, she helped organize the Republican Party, first in Sumner County, where she served as co-chairman, and later in Columbia. A lover of literature, she volunteered as an adult literacy teacher in retirement. Betty dearly loved and dedicated her life to her family, her God, and her country. She enjoyed gardening, history, nature, photography, and travel – including trips to every state in the U.S. and many foreign countries, from China to Israel.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Loanna Friedt of Wadsworth, Ohio, husband Merle Logan of Des Moines, IA, brother Robert Friedt of Wadsworth OH, and grandson Christopher Potts of Knoxville, TN.

Surviving her are her four children, Thomas (Karen) Logan, Robert (Joan) Logan, James (Laura) Logan, and Anne (Timm) Logan; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Logan, Kimberly (Derek) King, Ashley (Eric) Logan, Jennifer Logan (Jeff), Laura Potts, Joe (Vidya) Logan, Logan Potts, Tim (Asumi) Logan; and nine great-grandchildren, Sara and Bella Logan, Logan and Samantha King, Mira Logan, Lucas and Sophia Logan, Mia and Miles Chanchuan; sister Joan Delaney, brother James (Judy) Friedt, cousin Dona Maxon; and sister-in-law Marge Logan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church in Columbia, TN, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.

A memorial celebration service will be held at a later date. The interment will be in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

