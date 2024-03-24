Betty Jones, 84, Oliver Springs

Betty Elizabeth Tinker Jones, age 84, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on March 22, 2024 surrounded by her children. She was born on January 14, 1940 in Windrock, TN. Betty was a believer of Jesus Christ and loved her family and friends. She was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed gospel music, gardening, spending time with her kids, grandkids, and all of her siblings. Betty was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Luvernia Tinker, brothers Dee Tinker, Billy Tinker, Bobby Dean Tinker; sisters Alice Eaton and Maxine Collins.

Betty was married to the late Randall Jones of Kentucky. They had six children. Larry Jones and late wife Pat Goodman, granddaughters Monica Goodman and Crystal Jones. Great grandchildren William Goodman, Madi Jones, and Emmy. Late daughter Donna Lay, grandchildren Tasha Nelson, husband Adam Nelson, and Bailee Lay and wife Cassidy Lay, great grandchildren Kazameria, Saylor, Mariana, and Amara; daughter Sharon Price and Jack Price, grandchildren Jessica Ellam, husband Lee Ellam, and Jack Price Jr, great grandchildren, Isabella and Adriana Ellam, son Joseph “Arab” Jones, son Wendell Jones, wife Mandi Jones, grandchildren Courtney Murray, husband Taylor Murray, Brooklyn Lowe, husband Seth Lowe, Silas Fritts, and Cooper Jones, great granddaughter Willow Mae Murray and Eden Elizabeth Murray, daughter Eugenia James, grandchildren Hanna Daugherty and spouse Lisa Daughtery, Joshua James and finance Brandi Frosdick, Shane Seiber and spouse John Seiber, and Makayla James, great grandchildren Eli James and Paisley Cox.

She is survived by siblings Roy Tinker, June Fritts, Joe Tinker, Norma Lamp, Eugene Tinker, Steve Tinker, Geraldine Tinker, Doris Donahue, Donnie Tinker, Hayes Tinker, Clarence Tinker, Clara Cosby, David Tinker, Missy Tinker, and a host of sister and brother in laws.

Pallbearers are Jack Price, Joshua James, Shane Seiber, Bailee Lay, Silas Fritts, and Cooper Jones. Honorary pallbearers are William Goodman and Eli James.

The family will never forget her courage and strength for so many years and is grateful for every moment spent with her. The family would like to express our appreciation to Methodist Hospice Care and family and friends that cared for our mother. The family would like to thank special friends Joanna and Nan.

The family will receive friends from 1-3pm, March 24, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral to follow at 3pm. A graveside service will follow at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Peters officiating.

