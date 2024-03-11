Betty Ann Reynolds Crotty, 93, died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with dementia. Her family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at Dalton Place in Dalton, GA during her last several years and know that she is finally at peace. Betty Ann was born on December 13, 1930, to Lawrence and Dixie Meadows. Her mother died when she was just a child, so she was raised by her father and her stepmother, Betty June Meadows Shaffer. She has one younger sister, Sandra Meadows Morris. The family lived for many years in the mountains of Princeton, WV. Betty Ann graduated from Princeton High School and joined her family when they relocated to Oak Ridge, TN for her father’s job. Betty Ann married Alvin Reynolds, whom she met in Oak Ridge, and they spent many happy years raising two sons and building their dream home on a lake. She also spent her career working as a technician at EG& G ORTEC in Oak Ridge.

Betty Ann loved to garden and filled her yard with beautiful flowers, shrubs, trees, and even a fish pond. When someone came to visit, they were likely to be told she was outside playing in the dirt.” She was generous with her gardening knowledge and with her plants. Her garden will live on in many yards throughout the southeast, as she was known to dig up plantings to share with others. In addition to gardening, she enjoyed traveling and was an active member of Kingston United Methodist Church. After Alvin’s passing, Betty Ann rekindled a relationship with her high school beau, Don Crotty. The two were married and spent several happy years splitting their time between their homes in Tennessee and West Virginia. They were devoted grandparents to granddaughters Adela and Alyssa and had a special bond with their nieces and nephews.

Betty Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Dixie Meadows, and her stepmother, Betty June Shaffer.

Remaining family members include her sister Sandra Morris (Tom) of Rockwood, TN, son Terry Reynolds (Joan) of Fayetteville, TN, son Larry Reynolds of Chatsworth, GA, granddaughter Adela Reynolds of Grant, AL, granddaughter Alyssa Reynolds (Bradley) of Cross Roads, AL, niece Kristen Shappert (Chris) of Suwanee, GA, nephew David Lucius of Rockwood, TN, and great nieces Marin and Clare Shappert of Suwanee, GA.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN where Betty Ann will be laid to rest by her husband, Alvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Kingston United Methodist Church in Kingston, TN in Betty Ann’s memory. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt, and she will be remembered for her tinkly laugh, her spunky personality, and her generous spirit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...