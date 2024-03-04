Bessie “Cookie” Turner, 76, passed away on March 1, 2024. She was born to the late Virhue and Sephie Lou (Manuel) Warwick on July 4, 1947. On March 9, 1958, she married Eddie Turner, and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2007.

Bessie worked as a cabinet maker for 20-plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and keeping up with her grandkids. Cookie was also a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Eddie, as well as several siblings: Violet Enzule, Earl, Edward, Dillard Warwick, Rosie Sexton, and Linda Davis.

Cookie is survived by her daughter, Sherry Haas; sister, Mary Lou Cameron; and grandchildren, Nathan Parker, Alyson Moore, and Sydney Haas.

Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 1-3 pm. A graveside service will follow where Bessie will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turner family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...