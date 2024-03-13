Barry Goins, Andersonville

On March 11, 2024, our darling son, Barry Goins age 61, of Andersonville, TN was called home to be with Jesus. Waiting to reunite are his loving parents Ted and Becky Goins, and special “Sissy” Michelle Smith of Seymour, TN.

Barry’s happy place was behind the wheel of a tour bus where he was a coach driver for Rocky Top Tour in Alcoa and previous years at Premier Tours of Knoxville. Barry loved farming and fishing.

Barry’s uncles include Ralph Belch of Maryville, TN, and Marvin Goins of Andersonville, TN. Multiple cousins including first cousins Andrea Norton, Anita O’Reilly, Brandon Belch, Randy Martin, Lisa Wells, and Trevenia Jones.

Also, left behind are Barry’s special friends Barbara Stephens, Mike Bayless, Randy Clark, Michelle Hughes, Renee Southerland, Carol Carpenter, Chestine Mick, and Sue “Wifey” Dixon.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with his funeral service following at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Barry Goins family.

