Barbara “Katherine” Fielden, 96, Knoxville

Barbara “Katherine” Fielden, 96, of Knoxville, devoted mother, loving grandmother, wife, sister, and loved by all, passed away on March 5, 2024.



Mom was the most unselfish, caring person who enjoyed helping her family and friends. Her fun, warm, loving spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.



Katherine enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and reading. She loved music and turned this love into a career as a buyer for Hewgley’s Music Store in 1970’s and 1980’s. She was named to the Winner’s Circle Top Performers in the Music and Sound Retailing Industry by Upbeat Business Magazine.



She is preceded in death by parents, A.L. and Mae Bell Roark; husband, Wayne Fielden; and four siblings.



Katherine is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Pete Janney of Knoxville, the pride of her life, grandson, Evan Janney of Los Angeles; brother Don Roark (Shelba), sisters Carol Extine and Pat Hayes (Paul), all of Knoxville, special niece Leslie Rawles (Tim) of Kingsport, and daughter by love Linda Eastham Reed.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity.

