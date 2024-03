Baby Samiyah Wren Miller was born unto this world and called home on February 24, 2024. Sometimes there are souls too pure for this world and she was blessed to not have to endure on this Earth. Her beautiful wings have set her free from our earthly struggles, though she will be dearly missed by those who were already excited and loved her existence.

Cremation arrangements have and private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

