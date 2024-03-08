Baby Grant Weston Ford was born on February 20, 2024, at 12:28 pm. He weighed 1 pound, 3 ounces, and was 11 inches long. During his 10 short days with us, he touched the lives of all who cared for him and was deeply loved by family and friends. Grant began his life as a ministry of faith and is the answer to his parents’ prayers. He taught his mom and dad about adjusting to the unexpected and relying on faith in God’s plan. He loved gripping his mom and dad’s fingers and hearing them talk to him and read Bible stories. He fought hard as a preemie baby, who loved wiggling around and kicking his little feet. He had a feisty personality and was always trying to open his eyes to take in the world around him.

Grant passed away in the arms of his loving parents on March 1, 2024. He is the son of Ben and Jamie (Disney) Ford of Grandview, TN. He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Kim Ford (Crossville) and Kenneth Ford (Crossville), maternal grandmother, Christy Disney (Rocky Top), aunts Emily Ford (Crossville) and Kendra Disney (Powell), maternal great-grandparents Barbara (Disney) Stephens (Clinton), Angela Evans (Powell), and David Ailey (Sevierville) along with many more loving family members. He is preceded in death by his papaw, John Charles Disney, who welcomed his grandson into the gates of Heaven, as well as several loving great-grandparents.

Grant’s family would like to thank the physicians, providers, and nurses at Fort Sanders Perinatal Center and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital NICU for the incredible care provided to Grant, Jamie, and Ben during their time with them.

