Anderson County Commission selects Nation as next Veterans Service Officer

Scott Nation, Anderson County New Veteran Service Officer

At last night’s Anderson County Commission meeting, commissioners confirmed Mr. Scott Nation as the incoming Veteran Service Officer for Anderson County.

Nation is set to succeed the long-serving Veteran Service Officer, Leon Jaquet, who will be retiring on Friday, March 22nd.

Leon Jaquet

Having dedicated 17 years to serving as the Veteran Service Officer for Anderson County, Mr. Jaquet was recently commended by the County Commission for his exceptional service to the county’s veterans. Mr. Jaquet plans to relocate to Hawaii for his retirement. We extend our best wishes to him and express our gratitude for his years of dedication to Anderson County, as well as his service in the US Navy from 1979 to 2003.

