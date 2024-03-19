Anderson County Commission selects Nation as next Veterans Service Officer

Dudley Evans 41 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 11 Views

Scott Nation, Anderson County New Veteran Service Officer

At last night’s Anderson County Commission meeting, commissioners confirmed Mr. Scott Nation as the incoming Veteran Service Officer for Anderson County.

Nation is set to succeed the long-serving Veteran Service Officer, Leon Jaquet, who will be retiring on Friday, March 22nd.

Leon Jaquet

Having dedicated 17 years to serving as the Veteran Service Officer for Anderson County, Mr. Jaquet was recently commended by the County Commission for his exceptional service to the county’s veterans. Mr. Jaquet plans to relocate to Hawaii for his retirement. We extend our best wishes to him and express our gratitude for his years of dedication to Anderson County, as well as his service in the US Navy from 1979 to 2003.

Resolution-24-02-1159-Leon-JaquetDownload

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Oak Ridge City Council Regular Meeting Tonight at 6pm

The Oak Ridge city council regular meeting which was postponed for one week will occur …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.