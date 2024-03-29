Allen Burks, Rockwood

Mr. Allen Burks, age 74 of Rockwood, passed away on March 22, 2024, at his home. He was born on August 23, 1949, in Kimbal, West Virginia. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, camping, gun shows, and working on cars. He was of the Christian faith. He worked at GE as a die-cast technician for 18 years, then later retired after working at Walmart for the past 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Curtis & Virginia Burks; brothers: Jack, Jerry, Rick, and Randy Burks.

He is survived by:

Children: Laura, Nathan, Chad, Josh, Matthew, Jessica, Jeremey, Ryan, Jeffrey, and Brandon.

Grandchildren: Elliot, Anna, Natalie, Henry, Caralyn, Laila, Gabby, Payton, Matthew, and Ashley

Brother: Joe Burks

Friends and family will meet for a graveside service on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Allen Burks.

