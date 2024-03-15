Allan Jerry Garretson, Rockwood

Mr. Allan Jerry Garretson, age 83 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on September 20, 1940, in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from TVA. He is preceded in death by his parents: Richard & Mamie Garretson; and 6 siblings.

He is survived by:

Wife: Cathy Garretson

Children: Jennifer Garretson & Jeffrey Garretson

Grandchildren: Matt Garretson & Brenna Teasley Garretson

and a host of nieces and nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Allan Jerry Garretson.

