Aikens Convicted of First-Degree Murder

Court officials say 39-year-old Joshua Aikens was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for his role in the death of Robert Quenton McCullough in the fall of 2020. Aikens was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Under current Tennessee sentencing law, a life sentence with the possibility of parole is 60 years. McCullough was last seen on October 7, 2020, and was reported missing by his mother on October 17, 2020. After a lengthy missing person investigation by multiple agencies, McCullough’s body was discovered in an abandoned trailer in Oakdale, Tennessee on December 2, 2020, by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office after a tip led them to the trailer. Three individuals: Joshua Aikens, Shane Parks, and Nicholas Holloway, were charged with the murder of McCullough. The three have all been in custody since their arrest. Parks and Holloway are awaiting trial.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...