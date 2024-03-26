A Midtown fire truck was involved in a minor collision this morning

Dudley Evans

Earlier today, around 9:30 AM, a two-vehicle accident involving a Midtown fire truck occurred in front of the Pinnacle Point Shopping Center in Harriman. The fire truck was responding to a call at 126 Bullard Ford Road, where a car was on fire near a house. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. An elderly woman was evaluated by EMS personnel, but it is unclear if she required hospitalization. Regarding the fire incident, it was swiftly extinguished by the Emergency Operations Department, with no injuries or damage to the nearby structure.

