Wojciech Iwanowski, Oak Ridge

Wojciech Iwanowski, age 45, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on February 11, 2024. Wojciech was born September 24, 1978, in Poland and moved to the United States in 1993. Wojciech loved the outdoors, dogs, and cooking meals at home with family, but his passion was working as a Field Technician for BHS Corrugated. Wojciech was a loving generous brother and will be missed terribly.

Wojciech is survived by his parents, Krystyna, and Kazimierz Iwanowski; sister, Aneka (Drew) Parrett; brothers, Tomash, and Peter (Jana) Iwanowski; niece, Emma; Grandmother, Jozefa from Poland.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024, with a service to follow at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. Online condolences can be left at WeatherfordMortuary.com.

