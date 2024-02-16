Wilma Lou Sherwood, Clinton

Wilma Lou Sherwood, age 86, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at her home in Clinton with her family by her side.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on September 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucille McFarland Wright. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sherwood; son-in-law Gene Williams and grandson Joseph Williams. Wilma worked as a teacher at Second Baptist Church and the Early Learning Tree.

Wilma is survived by her daughters, Mary Sherwood, Debbie Sherwood, Sandra Williams, Linda Bullock, and husband Andy, all of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers, Kyle Wright of Greenville, South Carolina, and Kenny Wright of Maryville, Tennessee; sister, Billie Farmer of Clinton, Tennessee; grandsons, Randy Carroll, Cody Carroll, Jacob Williams and Josh Williams and several great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

The Sherwood Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024, at Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Mike Thompson officiating.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randy Farmer, Kenny Wright, Chris Leon, Randy Carroll, Cody Carroll, Jacob Williams, Josh Williams, and Andy Bullock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, Pre-School Department, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, Tennessee 37716.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Wilma Lou Sherwood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...