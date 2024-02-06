William S. Groenier, Knox County

William S. Groenier passed from this earthly realm to his eternal home with the Lord on February 1, 2024. He died peacefully at his home in Knox County, Tennessee. Bill was born in Chicago IL, on February 5, 1936, to Willis L. and Bernice E. (Kress) Groenier, later moving to Wheaton, IL. He graduated in 1952 from Wheaton High at 16 years of age. He enrolled in Northwestern University and earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1958 (Sigma Xi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Tau Beta Phi), followed by his MS in Chemical Engineering in 1959.

During this time, he trusted his future to the one and only Savior of mankind, the Lord Jesus, and received guidance that would shape his life from this point forward. An Army Veteran, he was employed at Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant (K-25) later transferring to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (X-10) where he conducted research in Chemical and Nuclear Engineering. He retired in 1991 and taught as an adjunct professor of chemistry and chemical engineering at Pellissippi State Technical Community College. Bill married Janet Marie Goodenow on June 19, 1960, in Evanston, IL.

He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian (PCA) Church in Oak Ridge, TN. With his wife, Bill was a long-time subscriber to the Knoxville Symphony and the Knoxville Opera Co. and enjoyed extensive travel throughout North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife and his parents. He is survived by his brother—John (Jack) K. Groenier; two daughters–Laurice Ann (Ronald) McCord and Katherine Elizabeth (Joseph) Lorenz; six grandchildren–Heather Moira Green, Gabriel Taylor Green, Rebecca Leigh Lorenz, Tyrel Scott Lorenz, Chase Colton Lorenz, and Kelsey Savannah Lorenz; and 9 great-grandchildren–Riley Parker Levesque, Titus Beau-Scott Lorenz, Silas Noah-Parker Lorenz, Noah Colton Lorenz, Natalie Kathleen Lorenz, Roland Phoenix Dickerson, Jackson Isaiah Barnes, Connor River Dickerson, and Audrey Rose Lorenz.

Bill’s memorial service will occur at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge, TN, on Sunday, February 18th, 2024, at 3:00 pm. A private interment will be at nearby Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Bill requests memorial gifts be sent to the Missions Outreach of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

