UT ARBORETUM SOCIETY OFFERS THIRD SATURDAY HIKE MARCH 16 – EVERYONE WELCOME!

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 8 Views

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for March will be held Saturday, March 16th at the UT Arboretum, 9:00 a.m., 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The theme this month will be a Father-Daughter hike. This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is necessary. No pets please.

 This is the twelfth annual Father-Daughter hike, but everyone, regardless of age, is welcome to participate. We encourage grandfathers to bring their granddaughters, uncles to bring their nieces, everyone to bring someone special or just bring yourself! Meet shortly before 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot by the Visitors Center just as you turn into the Arboretum. 

Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours). Several experienced volunteers will offer hikes on different trails and at different intensity levels.  Participants may choose whatever hike appeals most to them. This is an early spring occasion to spend some quality time outdoors and to learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails.

 Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. No pets, please. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, we are unable to allow pets.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277 or mcampani@utk.edu.

