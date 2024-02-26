UPDATE: Two County Pursuit Leaves One Dead, One Injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released information on a vehicle pursuit last night by a Cumberland County deputy that ended with a suspect dead and a passenger injured.

The pursuit started in Cumberland County in the area of Mt. Roosevelt Road.

Troopers say a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 74-year-old Charles T. Hughett was actively eluding the deputy traveling north on Airport Road near Blake Road in Morgan County.

The Cobalt left the road while negotiating a curve. The vehicle impacted a dirt pile.

After striking it, the vehicle flipped over multiple times before coming to rest on its right side in a ditch.

Morgan County medics and Morgan County Rescue Squad also responded to assist at the scene.

Charles Hughett was airlifted to U.T. Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

A passenger with him, 48-year-old Brandon S. Hughett, lost his life in the crash.

Troopers say charges are pending against Charles Hughett.

The deputy involved in the pursuit was not hurt.

More information, including why the pursuit started, will be released soon.

