Two-Vehicle Accident South of the River Injures Two

Information now has been released on the A two vehicle accident late Sunday evening occurred on Highway 58 near the River Road intersection The Tennessee Highway Patrol and medics responded Sunday night to the 2-vehicle accident south of Kingston, which resulted in the highway being closed for a time. The crash report released this morning states a 2018 Ram pickup pulling a trailer driven by 43-year-old Ronald Dorsey was attempting a U-turn on Highway 58 near River Road when the trailer was hit by an oncoming 1999 Toyota Camry, operated by 60-year-old Cynthia Roberts. Officers indicated Roberts, and a 13-year-old in her vehicle sustained injuries in the impact. Troopers say Dorsey was not hurt. The report states charges are pending against Dorsey.
Tags 2018 Dodge Ram Pickup Cynthia Roberts Hwy 58 River Road Roane County Ronald Dorsey South of Kingston
Check Also
State Senator Ken Yager Weekly Legislative Update
On Capitol Hill this week, Senate committees were in full swing. In the first week …