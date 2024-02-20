Two-Vehicle Accident South of the River Injures Two

Information now has been released on the A two vehicle accident late Sunday evening occurred on Highway 58 near the River Road intersection The Tennessee Highway Patrol and medics responded Sunday night to the 2-vehicle accident south of Kingston, which resulted in the highway being closed for a time. The crash report released this morning states a 2018 Ram pickup pulling a trailer driven by 43-year-old Ronald Dorsey was attempting a U-turn on Highway 58 near River Road when the trailer was hit by an oncoming 1999 Toyota Camry, operated by 60-year-old Cynthia Roberts. Officers indicated Roberts, and a 13-year-old in her vehicle sustained injuries in the impact. Troopers say Dorsey was not hurt. The report states charges are pending against Dorsey.

