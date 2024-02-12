Trina R. Paxton, Harriman

Ms. Trina R. Paxton, age 47, of Harriman, formerly of Lancing, passed away Friday, February 9, 2024, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Chris Paxton.

Her grandparents: Dale and Jeane Jones, and Lloyd and Velma Paxton.

And one uncle: James Paxton.

She is survived by her son: Wesley Austin.

Her mother: Rhonda Moreno.

Her father and stepmother: Lloyd Alan and Frankie Paxton.

Her sister: Angela Paxton.

Her stepbrother: Pete Wright and his wife Melinda.

Her companion: Ed Reeves

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

At her request, no services will be held.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Trina R. Paxton.

