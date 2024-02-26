Tracy Lynn Howard, Lancing

Tracy Lynn Howard, age 60 of Lancing, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024. Tracy was preceded in death by his Beloved wife: Tammy Howard, Mother: Sybil Armes, Grandmother: Oma Howard Rich, Brother: Ricky Howard,

Aunts: Marjorie Howard-Parks, Katie Armes and Best Friend/Uncle Dawson Howard and grandfather, Doc Howard.

Tracy is survived by his sisters: Debbie Lamance (Tim), Renea Tompkins and Chris, and Robin Brooks.

Nephews: Christopher & Reshanda Human, Bradley & Ashley Human, Justin & Bradlee Goodman, Matthew & Sydney Lamance, and Derek Burchfield.

Nieces: Megan Romero, Madison Burchfield, Kylie Hawn, and Amara Brooks.

Sons: Bobby & MaryAnn Smith, Jamie & Melissa Rickett

Grandchildren: Kelsey & Marc Parker, Kaylee Smith, Chloe Smith, Amiee Dusley, Katelynn Rickett, Aiden McCeary, and Chase Rickett.

Also, a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Special Friends: Bro. Mike Ritzman, Roger Beasley, Roy & Juanita Guinn, Margaret Gibson, David Hennessee, and Myrtle Phillips.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 26, 2024, from 3-4 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Mike Ritzman and Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating. Interment will follow in the Clear Creek Cemetery, Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tracy Lynn Howard.

