Tracey Jean Gooch Moore, Paint Rock

Mrs. Tracey Jean Gooch Moore, 57, of Paint Rock passed away on February 10, 2024, at her home. She loved being a Nana to her five grandchildren and attending all their ball games and activities. Her favorite pastime was going fishing at the lake. Tracey worked for many years at Buddy’s BBQ in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack & Georgene Gooch.

Brother: Danny Gooch.

She is survived by husband: Michael Moore.

Son: Mikie Hale.

Three daughters & son-in-law: Brittney Moore, Danielle Moore, and Courtney & Colbie Garner.

Sister: Kelly Gooch of Hobart, Indiana.

Brother: Kenny Gooch of Hobart, Indiana.

Five grandchildren: Zack, Natalie, Memphis, Peyton, and Abby.

Father-in-law: Jack & Nancy Moore.

Mother-in-law: Virginia & Bill Nichols

Brothers-in-law: Mark & Genevieve Moore.

Two sisters-in-law: Sonia & James Dockery, and Jennifer & Tyler Lawson.

Along with many friends and loved ones.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Tennessee Chapel Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Bro. Kenny Clinton and Bro. Neil Turner will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with funeral costs can be made to Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Tracey Jean Gooch Moore, during this time.

