Tomalee McNeal Boles, Rockwood

Mrs. Tomalee McNeal Boles, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Tomalee never met a stranger and will always be remembered as the life of the party.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Billy T & Mellie McNeal; husband: James Larry Boles; brother: Billy Tom McNeal; sister: Debra Lay. She is survived by:

Children: Jamie Wilson (Jason), Jason Boles (Christina), & Luann Surratt (Patrick)

Grandchildren: Brayden Boles, Kristopher Thomason (Thessa), Macy Worley (Amos), Matthew Thomason, Kaelyn Boles, Myley McLean, Addyson Surratt, Morgan Turnbill (Jeremiah)

Great Grandchildren: Brentley Breazeale, Beaux Breazeale, Oliver Honeycutt (coming soon)

Brother: Kenneth McNeal Sr

Sister-in-law: Shirley Scarlett

Sister-in-law & Best Friend: Margie Cox

Brother-in-law: David Boles (Diane)

and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and special friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Haley’s Grove Cemetery in Crab Orchard, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Tomalee McNeal Boles.

