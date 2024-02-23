Tiffany Suzette Jackson, Coalfield

Tiffany Suzette Jackson, age 42 of Coalfield passed away on February 21, 2024, at her home surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Tiffany was born on March 14, 1981.

Tiffany loved going to the beach and loved swimming. She was also known for never meeting a stranger. But most of all, she loved her family and loved taking care of them.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Doris & Clifford Northrup; grandmother Pearl Keathley.

She leaves behind her husband Scott Jackson; son Noah Jackson; father William (Carla) Northrup; mother Missy (Michael) Gilreath; sisters Tonya Northrup Freels, Cassie Byram, Megan (Wayne) Gives, Keshia Lay; brother Lucas Northrup; niece Andi Freels; nephews Jacob Freels, Dayton Mitchell, and Evan Mitchell and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Gavin Walls and Bro. Ethan Northrup officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tiffany Suzette Jackson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...