Three Oak Ridge Schools Named Reward Schools by TDOE

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools.

OAK RIDGE, TN. – Three Oak Ridge Schools—Glenwood Elementary, Linden Elementary and Willow Brook Elementary—have been named Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) for “exemplifying student success in achievement and growth,” according to a letter of recognition signed by Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. The recognition reflects the work and achievement of the 2022-23 school year and is based on each school’s federal accountability score—a complex calculation that includes numerical scores for student achievement, student growth, chronic absenteeism and the proficiency of English Language Learners, or students whose first language is not English.

“Reward School status is a tremendous honor and something we aim for every year,” said Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools. “Schools are being evaluated more than ever, but at the core of each of these designations is a focus on student achievement. In Oak Ridge Schools, we are committed to a ‘student-first’ approach, keeping our instruction and decision-making focused on student achievement first and foremost. This recognition is a testament the outstanding work of our teachers and administrators to fulfill that commitment each and every day.”

Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee and is determined by a nation-wide, federal calculation. School Letter Grades, which were introduced in December of 2023, are determined by the state. Both designations rely heavily on student test scores to determine levels of student achievement and growth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...