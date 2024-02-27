The Roane Alliance 2024 On-Line Auction is scheduled to start tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28 and run through March 2nd.
Here is the link for the auction: https://web.bidbeacon.com/share/auction.php?code=ROANEALLIANCE
We have over 100 items to bid on so there is something for everyone!
If you have any questions about the auction please contact Caleb at cbeasley@roane.alliance.org or 865-376-2093 ext. 209.
The 2024 Roane Alliance On-Line Auction
