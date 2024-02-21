Terry Allen Burgess, Oak Ridge

Terry Allen Burgess, 64, of Oak Ridge, passed away on February 20, 2024, surrounded by his wife and children.

Terry grew up in Harriman, TN with his many cousins, where they got into all kinds of mischief during their childhood. He was a graduate of Oakdale School, where he played basketball in high school. Terry loved all things cars, and legend has it that he sold his first car at the age of 14. Affectionately known as “Diddy”, Terry had an infectious sense of humor and passed down many “Diddy-isms” to friends and family throughout his life. Along with his brother Jerry, Terry owned and operated Harriman Used Cars for over 20 years. He also worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 20 years. For many years, he worked both jobs, selling cars during the day and working at ORNL at night. Terry was very active in the ATLC Union, where he acted as Chief Steward, during his time at ORNL.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester Burgess and Dorothy Hallcox Burgess and his brother, Jerry Burgess.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Mitzi Burgess, children Jeffrey Jones and wife Heather of Springboro, OH, Ashley Hillis and husband Bradley of Oak Ridge, TN, and Tiffany Burgess of Lenoir City, TN. He had three grandchildren that he doted on: Aidan, Olivia, and Thomas. He is also survived by many close friends and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 2 pm-4 pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, Oak Ridge. A private burial will take place the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to St. Jude Hospital be made in Terry’s name.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...