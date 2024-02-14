Teresa Ann Murphy, Rockwood

Teresa Ann Murphy, age 55, of Rockwood, Tennessee unexpectedly passed away on February 10th, 2024, at her home. She was born February 11th, 1968 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of Ottis Jay and Brigitte Strickler. Teresa and her three siblings were raised by her mother and father in Ludwigsburg, Germany until they returned to Tennessee when she was eight years old. She was a graduate of Harriman High School, class of 1986. Teresa received her Bachelor’s degree from UT Knoxville in Chemistry, and followed her passion later in life to go back to school for her RN certification at Roane State Community College. She was a loving mother to her sons, Storm and Bryce, and a devoted wife to her husband, Kevin. She attended Rockwood United Methodist church.

Teresa never found a problem she couldn’t solve nor a stranger she couldn’t befriend. Her imagination was equaled by none and her artistic skills were just short of extraordinary. She had a love for all things that grow and a passion for the outdoors. She was a free and adventurous spirit that could only be tamed by the love of her life, Kevin. Teresa loved her pets and her Monday morning visits with her Mom, “Oma.” Teresa recently became a grandmother and was absolutely thrilled for her family to continue to grow. Although she has passed, her soul will continue living on through her adoring family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Kevin Murphy, Teresa is survived by her children, Storm (Haleigh) Johnson of Kingston, TN, Bryce Gilmore of Rockwood, TN, and Rachel Murphy of Washington D.C.; and her granddaughter, Luna Johnson of Kingston, TN. She is also survived by her mother, Brigitte Strickler of Harriman, TN, father-in-law David Murphy Sr. of Grafton, WV; brothers Michael Strickler of Harriman, TN and David (Victoria) Strickler of Grosse Pointe, MI; sister Linda (Luis) Jiminez of San Jose, CA; brother-in-law David Murphy Jr. of Conway, AR; sister-in-law Debbie Murphy of Ellicott City, MD; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Ottis Jay Strickler and mother-in-law Carol Murphy.

The family will have a memorial visitation on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary and a Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Ann Murphy.

