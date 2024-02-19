TENNESSEE OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY GRADUATES 20 special agents

Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Friday, Feb. 16, Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays presented badges to 20 new Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agents in a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville.

“Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly continue to invest and support public safety,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Thanks to their commitment, we have recruited some of the finest law enforcement professionals in the nation. I commend each Special Agent for their desire and willingness to serve, secure, and protect Tennesseans.”

With today’s graduating class, the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security has added 57 Special Agents since July 1, 2023, when funding became available. This marks significant progress towards Governor Lee’s goal of having an Office of Homeland Security Special Agent assigned to all 95 counties in Tennessee.

“Special Agents received specialized training to identify and monitor threats and help coordinate information among local law enforcement, schools, and mental health providers to keep our schools and communities safe,” said Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays. “Together, we can keep our communities and nation safe. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

