TEMA, National Weather Service Encourage Tennesseans to Prepare for Severe Weather Threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are partnering to encourage Tennesseans to prepare ahead of spring severe weather threats.

“Severe weather – including thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods – is a hazard in Tennessee, and we can take precautions to be ready,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “Severe Weather Awareness Week is a reminder to all Tennesseans to act now to be better prepared before the next disaster.”

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) will take place February 25-March 2, 2024. Each day will highlight a severe weather topic and provide important safety and preparedness information.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week is our opportunity to prepare before disaster strikes. This week, held annually by the National Weather Service and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, serves to provide important reminders ahead of the impending severe weather season,” said Ryan Husted, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “Knowing what to do during severe weather while at work, school, and home is the key to survival and safety.”

A highlight of the week will be the statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m., CST, on Wed., Feb. 28, 2024. The drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios. Schools, businesses, and local communities are encouraged to participate.

Tennesseans can prepare for severe weather by reviewing their severe weather plan and assessing their risk. At a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per-day, per-person for three to five days. Additional supplies include non-perishable food, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger, copies of important family documents, and pet supplies.

