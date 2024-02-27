Susie Irene Sharpe, Knoxville

Susie Irene Sharpe, age 50, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024 at her home. She was born February 28, 1973, in Oak Ridge. Susie had a special talent for gardening and enjoyed growing flowers and plants. She also loved taking trips to the beach and to the lake.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margie Irene White.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Danielle Rene Sharpe of Lafollette

Sister Rebecca Spears of Harriman

Step-father Tom White of Ten Mile

Father of her children Sharpe of Lafollette

Special Friend Mike Prindiville of Ten Mile

Several extended family members and friends who will miss her tremendously.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online

register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

