Susan Ann Ballinger, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9th, 2024. She was born on March 2, 1956, to the late Melton and Henrietta Mayes.

Susan absolutely loved being in the upholstery business and took great pride in what she did. Most of all, she was a devout Christian who loved Jesus Christ, always ministering to friends and strangers alike.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Ann and Ronnie.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Virgil Lee, and best friend, Janie Dabney.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ballinger family.

