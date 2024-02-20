Steve Hicks, Kingston

Steve Hicks, age 73, of Kingston, TN, passed unexpectedly Monday, February 19, 2024, at Roane Medical Center, in Harriman. Born in Pensacola, Florida on December 30, 1950, he was the eldest of four children. He met the love of his life in Milton, Florida, Tamarra (Tammy), the daughter of a Navy airplane mechanic that was stationed in Pensacola and living in military housing in Milton, Florida. They were married in 1972 and moved back and forth between Florida and East Tennessee until finally settling in Kingston in the late 80’s to be near Tammy’s family. Often finding himself torn between two loves, his family and Florida, he would travel between both to satisfy the longing he had to feel at home. Even though he struggled with dyslexia and quit school after the 5th grade, he was a creative genius, when it came to fixing automobiles, building and fixing things, and developing clever inventions in his shed. If he would have patented these inventions, he could have made millions! He loved all genres of music. He taught himself the guitar and played by ear and he enjoyed pickin’ and grinnin’ with the best of them. He was a skilled fisherman and especially loved to participate in the sport with his children and friends alike. He had three ponds constructed on his property in Tennessee with the hope to have a fish farm. He stocked it as a way to always keep fishing close by, even though the farm was never realized. Steve had a big heart and always wanted to help others, even though he knew they would take advantage of his kindness, he would help them anyway. After the loss of his beloved wife of 44 years in 2017, he never would be the same. He lost his grounding and zest for life without her; but now, they are together again as he was a true believer in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. He and Tammy were both baptized and washed in His blood. With that knowledge, we can find peace knowing that Steve is with his Savior in heaven, alongside Tammy, and all his family and friends that had preceded him in Christ’s name.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Tammy; his parents, Leroy and Bonneal Hicks; brothers, Stan Hicks, and Larry Hicks; sister, Lisa Hicks Walker; niece, Bonnie Parrish, and Son-In-Law, George Belicek Jr.

Survived by his son, Leroy Hicks Jr.; daughter, Brandy Belicek; grandchildren, Preston Hicks, Madison Hicks, Morgan Nelson and husband Dakota, Rylee Belicek, and George Belicek III; and friend Vickie Pesterfield.

A celebration of life will be held in Florida at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

