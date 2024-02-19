State Senator Ken Yager Weekly Legislative Update

On Capitol Hill this week, Senate committees were in full swing. In the first week of budget hearings from state departments and agencies, Senate committees approved eleven of sixty-three total budgets. Lawmakers also advanced many important bills to protect children, improve school safety and increase educational opportunities.

The Senate will need to approve all budgets for all state departments and agencies before the legislative session can close. Senate committees fully vet each budget to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used in the most responsible way. After all, my constituents pay the bills and it is my job as a legislator to ensure that Tennessee operates in the most fiscally conservative and responsible way.

I wanted to take a moment of your time to tell you about an important resolution that the Senate passed this week. As you may know, Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. Hamas brutally murdered 1,200 Israeli civilians and took over 200 Israelis hostage. To this day, over 130 Israelis remain in captivity by Hamas in Gaza. Following the attack, Israel declared war against Hamas and has been defending its country and people since, vowing to end Hamas. I stood in support of Senate Joint Resolution 870 which expresses strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorists.

Israel has been a strong ally of the United States for over 75 years. The country has proven itself to be a very good friend of the United States many times, and we should express support for our ally who is facing a difficult situation. I stood in support because I believe the Israeli people have a right to defend themselves from vicious terrorists attacking their people and their home.

Looking ahead to next week, I will hear from 12 state departments and agencies as they present their budget proposals to the committees I serve on. I serve on the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee, the State and Local Government Committee, and the Commerce and Labor Committee. I invite everyone to visit the State Capitol. If you have children in grades 5-12, they can even serve as a page in the Senate. If your child would like to be a part of state government and would like to learn how laws are made, you can contact my office. I will do my best to accommodate all senate page requests. If I can be of service to you in any way, please do not hesitate to reach out. My office phone number is 615-741-1449, and my email is sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov.

