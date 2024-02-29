SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS APRIL 2024

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints on the following dates and locations in April, 2024:

1. April 5, 2024              Anderson Co – East Wolf Valley Road @ Wolf Valley Baptist Church

2. April 5, 2024              Knox Co – S.R. 61 (East Emory Road) @ Washington Pike

3. April 5, 2024              Morgan Co – US 27 @ Gobey Road

4. April 19, 2024            Campbell Co – Towe String Road @ Muscle Max/.01 Mile South of Lawson Lane

5. April 19, 2024            Knox Co – Cherokee Trail @ Cherokee Bluff Drive

6. April 19, 2024            Monroe Co – SR 322 @ SR 72

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html

