Sidney Stewart Scarbrough, Harriman

Mr. Sidney Stewart Scarbrough, age 62 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on December 28, 1959. Sidney worked in construction most of his life and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter Harold & Betty Scarbrough.

He is survived by:

Brother: Sanford Scarbrough

Nieces: Buffy Barrett (Thomas) and Tiffany Gokey (Jake)

Great Nieces & Nephew: Eli Foster (Angel), Natalie Foster, and Addison Gokey

Great Great Nieces: Ellianna Foster

Special Friend: Fred Jeffers

The family will have a graveside service on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Chaplain Bruce Foster will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Sidney Stewart Scarbrough.

