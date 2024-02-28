Shirley Plemons, Rockwood

Ms. Shirley Plemons, 86, of Rockwood passed away February 26, 2024 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved watching her grandkids play sports, her garden, working in the yard, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack & Grace Plemons.

Brother and sister-in-law: Jackie & Pat Plemons.

Two sisters: Nancy Smith and Sissy Plemons.

Nephew: Terry Crow.

Survived by her daughter: Deborah & Steve Ellison.

Grandchildren: Stephanie Ellison & Michael Battista, Steven & Alyssa Ellison, Levi Ellison & Shelby Weir, Cody Ellison, and Ben Hawn.

Great grandchildren: Ayden Newton, Daphanie Cofer, Piper Cofer, Makai and Geronimo Battista, Kenzie, Logan, Kolton, Karlin, Maddox, Emery, Ellie-Anna, Ellison.

Sister: Barbara Jean Whitson.

Two nieces: Shannon Conley and Tina Whitson.

Great nephew: Frankie Burgess.

Great niece: Nikki Conley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M with Bro. David Tapp officiating. Graveside services will follow in Dillis Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Shirley Plemons.

