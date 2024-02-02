Sharon Diane Dick, Wartburg

Sharon Diane Dick, age 68, of Wartburg TN, passed away peacefully on 2/2/24, after a difficult but brief battle with cancer. Her final days were spent peacefully in her daughter’s home in Sunbright, TN, surrounded by family & close friends.

Sharon was born on January 19, 1956, to Geneva Singleton, in Knoxville TN & immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.

Sharon fell in love with her residents and work family at Westmoreland Health & Rehab where she worked as an assistant supervisor in housekeeping until she retired.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Kim Everett & Kelly Heinze (Mike Heinze) & her 6 Grandchildren William Hoyle, Hunter Hall, Ryan Hall & Audrey, Anthony & Aidan Everett. Her Grandchildren came first and were above all else. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Services will not be held as this was not in her wishes. Thank you to Covenant Hospice for helping make her last days as comfortable as they could be.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Diane Dick.

