Ruby (McBee) Hutcheson, 92

Ruby (McBee) Hutcheson died at her home on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. She was born April 17, 1931, in Sharps Chapel, TN to the late Lawrence and Stella McBee. She spent most of her youth in Union County, Tennessee.

Ruby met the love of her life Lee Hutcheson while babysitting for a friend. They were married on June 12, 1950. Lee took her back to his home in Miami where she lived for the next 50 years.

Besides being a mother to her daughter Victoria “Vicki” she started her first job in Miami working for the University of Miami in the football ticket office, a job she loved. During this time she worked alongside her husband selling tickets for the Canes, the Orange Bowl game, the Orange Bowl parade, and many other Orange Bowl Committee events. Later on, they worked together as directors of ticket sales for the Dade County Youth Fair, something they did together for over 20 years. In her early 40’s Ruby decided on a job change. She became a Customs and Border Portal agent working at Miami International Airport.

After retirement, Ruby and Lee decided it was time to truly retire and moved to Andersonville to be close to their daughter and grandchildren.

Ruby was a fabulous cook, something she enjoyed doing, even up until her hospitalization. She learned the art of Mediterranean cooking from her dear friend and neighbor Mary Jordan. Not to be outdone another neighbor and friend, Caroline Laurenzo taught her all things Italian. She loved to sew and make quilts. Her specialty was “napping quilts” something she made for her special people. She had a large vegetable garden canned her fresh vegetables and shared what she didn’t need with her neighbors. Ruby collected antiques and enjoyed “junking” with her close friend, Jane Humphrey. Oh, the stories they could tell when returning from a day of “junking in Miami.”

It was all about the “U” for Ruby as she was an avid University of Miami fan. She searched for her hurricanes on TV and complained loudly to her good friend Terry Helfritz how Tennessee just didn’t know good football because they never broadcast the “canes.”

After moving to Tennessee she decided it was time to connect with old friends and make new friends. She joined Andersonville/Fairview Family and Community Education Club and enjoyed over 20 years of crafting and making new friends. Ruby was fortunate to have made many friends in the club. She loved Johnnie Mae Johnson like a sister and had many dinners with her not to mention the ice cream runs they made. Johnnie Mae was with her to the very end. The avocado salad was a treat she enjoyed and her close friend, Sue Edgemon dropped off 2 avocados every Sunday so she could make her salads. She also kept her supplied with fresh eggs. Her favorite place was the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel. She had 92 years of a fabulous life well lived!

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hutcheson; sisters and spouses, Mable Norris, Anna Ruth Ford; brother, Thurman McBee; in-laws, Lee and Florence Hutcheson, Frank and Bernice Dzamva, and Wally Bournes.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Long and husband Bennie; granddaughter, Carmen Brown and husband Jason all of Andersonville; grandson, Ben Long and Maryam of Durham, NC; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hill, Avery Hill, & Lincoln Hill; special nieces and nephews, Diana McCloud, Debbie Usbeck, Melanie Reynoso, Johnny Bournes and her favorite TN nieces, Sheila Humphrey and Nina Sawyer.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 19, 2024, at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

