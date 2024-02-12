Roy Anthony “Tony” Pappas, Maryville

Mr. Roy Anthony “Tony” Pappas, age 70 of Maryville, TN, on February 8, 2024, took his final earthly breath to begin his new journey of eternal life in Heaven.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Myrtle Bingham; father, Greg Pappas; late wife, Darlene Pappas; uncle, Larry Nunn, brother-in-law, David Davidson;

nieces and nephews: DJ and Nicole Davidson, Cameron and Brooke Pappas, and Michael Jr. Pappas; and grandchildren, Tyler and Amanda Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Pearl Pappas of Knoxville; and wife, Brenda Pappas; brothers and sisters: Mike and Yvonne Pappas of Knoxville; Nola and Earl Haris of Belvodeer, IL; Sylvia Davidson of Knoxville; Greg and Lisa Pappas of Spartanburg, SC; Tina and Howard York of Clinton, TN; Billy Pappas of Knoxville, TN; Barb and Max Spurling of Wartburg, TN; and Eunice Pappas of Knoxville, TN; Children: Adam and Jessica Pappas of Wartburg, TN; Paul and Amanda Pappas of Rockwood, TN; Dawn and Travis Lyles of Clinton, TN; Barbara Lyons of Florida; Amber Moyer and Mike Peterson of Orion, IL; Leah and Derrick Stropes of Cambridge, IL; Jodi Van Rycke and Damon Genesco od IL; and Kelsey and Justin Densberger of TX. Aunt, Eunice Nunn; brother-in-law, and special friends, Kevin Bloom and Kristen Scarbrough. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roy was a loving and caring son, brother, father, and grandparent. He had a huge love for his Harleys, open roads, classic cars, oldies music, semi trucks, and chrome. He will be greatly missed and remembered by so many.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 13th at 5 PM at Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roy Pappas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...