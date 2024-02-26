Ronald James Turpin, Harriman

Ronald James Turpin, age 76, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024, at his residence in Harriman.

He was a lifelong resident of Harriman. Ronald was a truck driver for over 30 years with the Roane County Highway Department and attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents J.P. and Millie Turpin, and sisters Ruth Hunter and Mary Turnbill.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Mae Turpin; son Ronald Junior Turpin and fiancé Beth of Harriman; grandchildren Kayla Nicole, Kimberly Ann, Kristy May, Cody James, Christopher Preston, and Katie Jasmine Turpin; great-grandchildren Noah, Dean, Storm, Isaiah, Katherine, Annabella, Owen, Raina, Cole, R.J., Brantley, Georgia, Brayden, Connor, Sean, Evan, and Myracle; brother David Turpin of Harriman; and by a host of friends and extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM following visitation with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Jonesville Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turpin family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...