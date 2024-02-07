Roger Leon Childs, Clinton

Roger Leon Childs, age 77, of Clinton, TN, entered eternal rest on February 5, 2024, with his loving family nearby.

Roger will be remembered as a loving husband, father, provider, and friend. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help – no matter what the issue, you could always count on Roger! He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, camping, and riding four-wheelers, and dirt bikes; however, Roger always dreamed of flying. He obtained his pilot’s license in 1994 and enjoyed flying every chance he got. Roger was proficient in using ham radios.

Roger was a jack of all trades; he worked at White Stores, Jim Robin’s Seat Belt, Modine, K-25, and Y12, and drove a truck for a short time.

He graduated from Clinton High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971. On August 23, 1969, Roger married his soul mate, Dianna Sue Walden, and together they spent 54 beautiful years together. They raised two children, Skeeter and William (Skip).

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Sybil (Bower) Childs; brother, Marvin Childs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dianna Sue; daughter, Skeeter Lynn (Chris) Combs; son, William Hubert ‘Skip’ (Toska) Childs; grandchildren, Marisa Renee Northrop (Jason), Megan Nicole Childs, Miranda Grace Childs, Holly Noel Combs, MaryAnna Elizabeth Combs, and James Riley Combs; brother Charles (Cheryl) Childs; and sister-in-law, Betty Childs; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff at UT Hospice and Summit View of Rocky Top for their love and care.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Norton, officiating.

Family and friends will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, February 11, 2024, and go into funeral procession to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 1:00 pm interment. www.holleygamble.com

