Rockwood Police arrested Ricky Cornell Boles Monday for numerous charges

Monday morning around 11am, Rockwood Police arrested 41-year-old Ricky Cornell Boles on numerous charges. He was noticed driving a Ford pickup truck along Furnace Avenue when he fled from the officer attempting to pull the truck over. He turned onto Bates Street where he eventually jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer and other Rockwood officers came to the scene and eventually placed Ricky Boles into custody in a wooded area off Bates Street. A female in the vehicle identified as Misty McIntosh was also arrested.

Boles was booked into the Roane County jail on 21 separate charges including 4 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 2 counts of Criminal Trespassing, 2 counts of Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), 8 counts of Evading Arrest, 2 charges of – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Violation Of Probation/Parole 2 counts of Leaving The Scene (Property Damage Only), 2 counts of Driving On Revoked/Suspended License and at least 12 more charges for operating a vehicle unlawfully. Boles remains in jail today on $138,500 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...