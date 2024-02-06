Rockwood Police arrested Ricky Cornell Boles Monday for numerous charges

Brad Jones 7 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

Monday morning around 11am, Rockwood Police arrested 41-year-old Ricky Cornell Boles on numerous charges. He was noticed driving a Ford pickup truck along Furnace Avenue when he fled from the officer attempting to pull the truck over. He turned onto Bates Street where he eventually jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer and other Rockwood officers came to the scene and eventually placed Ricky Boles into custody in a wooded area off Bates Street. A female in the vehicle identified as Misty McIntosh was also arrested.

Boles was booked into the Roane County jail on 21 separate charges including 4 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 2 counts of Criminal Trespassing, 2 counts of Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), 8 counts of Evading Arrest, 2 charges of – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Violation Of Probation/Parole 2 counts of Leaving The Scene (Property Damage Only), 2 counts of Driving On Revoked/Suspended License and at least 12 more charges for operating a vehicle unlawfully. Boles remains in jail today on $138,500 bond.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Announces Awards for Statewide Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Federal Funding Pays for Charging Stations Across the State Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.