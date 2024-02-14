Rockwood Police arrest two for prostitution

We are still awaiting a press release concerning the raid on an alleged “massage parlor” located on the North End of Rockwood in the former College Plaza Shopping Center. The raid happened Monday, February 12th, and included the TBI along with Rockwood officers. A couple of arrests were made by the Agencies. We spoke with Rockwood Police Chief Pittman earlier today and he told us more information will be forthcoming as soon as the final paperwork is released to the media. The two arrested are believed to be 79-year-old Sook J. Campbell and 52-year-old Shunya Jin.

Campbell was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution, she is being held on bond of some $6,600.

Jin was arrested on similar charges of promoting prostitution. She was being held on a $3,000 Bond.

