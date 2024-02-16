Robert K. Layton, Rockwood

Robert K. Layton, known affectionately as Bob to his friends and family, passed away suddenly on February 14, 2024, in Rockwood, TN, at the age of 87. Bob was a man whose presence was as warm and welcoming to all he came in contact with.

Bob was born on October 12, 1936, in Chattanooga, TN. His early years were spent in the Scenic City where he graduated from Chattanooga City High School. He attended Tennessee Tech, where he pursued further education that laid the foundation for a lifetime of service and community involvement.

Bob proudly served his country as an Army veteran, a chapter of his life that imbued him with a sense of discipline and respect that he always carried with him. After his military service, he dedicated himself to a career as an insurance agent and owner/agent of AGA Insurance of Roane County, where his honesty and integrity earned him the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues alike.

In his personal life, Bob was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Jean. Together, they built a family that included their children, Tim Layton (Lisa), Angela Wampler (Robin), and Lisa Pemberton. Bob took immense joy in being a grandfather to Matthew (Becky), Travis (Erin), Cody (Ciera), Jared (Barby), Caleb (Cheyenne), and Madison (Jack), and a great-grandfather to four cherished great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way). His love for his family was the cornerstone of his life, and his guidance and wisdom will be their treasured legacy.

Bob was predeceased by his sister, Betty Jo Coker, and parents, George and Gladys Layton. His family and close friends remembers him as a beacon of strength and love, a role model whose influence will continue to guide them.

An active member of his community, Bob channeled his energy into various local organizations. He was a longtime member of the Rockwood Civitan Club, where he worked for many years to improve the lives of others. His commitment to the betterment of Rockwood was further exemplified through his involvement with the Rockwood City Planning Commission, where he helped shape the growth and development of the city he loved.

Bob’s faith was an important part of his life. He was an active and devoted member of First Baptist Church of Rockwood, where he found spiritual fulfillment and a sense of community. He also enjoyed playing golf with his family and fellow golfers.

The Rockwood community will remember Bob as a man of integrity and a friend who could be counted on for support and a smile. His love for his family, his service to his country, and his dedication to his community have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him.

As we bid farewell to Robert K. Layton, we celebrate a life well-lived, full of love, laughter, and lasting memories. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the community he helped build. Bob’s journey through life was one of purpose and joy, and his memory will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church in Rockwood on Sunday, February 18, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 pm ET. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm ET with Rev. Drew Stockton officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET at the National VA Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN, with funeral honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert K. “Bob” Layton.

