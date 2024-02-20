Robert C. Monroe, Harriman

Mr. Robert C. Monroe, age 79 of Harriman passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024, at his home. He was of Pentecostal faith. Robert served in the US Army. He was a big UT fan and loved fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Carol Curtis Monroe.

Parents: Horace & Ona Monroe.

Brother: John Monroe.

He is survived by his son: Robert B. Monroe.

Daughter & son-in-law: Tami & Wayne Best.

Seven grandchildren: Robert Andrew Monroe, Kristina Monroe, Natalie &

husband Brandon Merriman, Camden Best, Christina & husband Andrew

Knoblock, Christopher Best, and Jennifer & husband Isaiah Turner.

14 great-grandchildren.

Nephew: Paul Monroe.

Two nieces: Kathy Daughtery and Diane Pierce.

Cousin: Jeanie Branham.

As well as many more nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The family and friends will meet on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 2:00 PM for graveside services with Bro. Marcus Nelson officiating and Roane County Honor Guard providing military honors.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Monroe during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...