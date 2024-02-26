Roane County Woman Charged with Abuse of a Corpse

A Roane County woman is facing an abuse of a corpse charge after giving birth and the baby being found dead.

On Saturday, February 24, at 11:19am, officers with the Kingston Police Department arrived at a home on Rosedale Avenue. According to a press release by the KPD, officers had information that a woman had given birth to an infant and the infant was dead.

Officers made contact with a 34-year-old female, Amanda Cooper. Cooper advised officers that she had given birth to a baby earlier and the baby was still in the residence. The infant was found dead wrapped in a sheet on a bed behind the couch where Amanda Cooper was sitting. Medical Examiner Thomas Boduch was on scene and verified the infant was dead.

EMS took Amanda Cooper to receive medical treatment. Members of the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as well as agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation came to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. The residence was processed and the infant was sent for autopsy.

An arrest warrant was issued for Amanda Cooper for the charge of 39-17-312 Abuse of a Corpse. Amanda Cooper was released from receiving medical treatment, placed under arrest and transported to the Roane County Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Amanda Hope Cooper

AGE: 34 – White – Female

Booking Number: 27814

Booked: 2/24/24

Arresting Agency: Kingston PD

Arresting Date/Time: 2/24/24 – 7:39pm

Bond: $0

Charges: 1 – Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains

